Maati Se Bandhi Dor Serial Upcoming Twist: Ranvijay in danger; Vaiju saves him from bomb blast

Maati Se Bandhi Dor the Star Plus television show produced by Sobo Films has seen engaging drama with Ranvijay (Ankit Gupta) and Vaiju (Rutuja Bagwe) staying at Jumri Patan as a couple. Ranvijay was seen being constantly tensed about hiding his marriage with Jaya (Reshma Merchant). Amidst this, Ranvijay found it uncomfortable to pose to be Vaiju’s husband before the entire village. With Ranvijay winning the trust of the farmers in the village, Jagtap got furious and vowed to ruin Ranvijay’s happiness.

The upcoming episode will see Ranvijay having a fight in the wee hours of the night with Vaiju. He will walk out with his baggage, deciding to leave the place. However, Jagtap and his men will plan to attack Ranvijay. They will set up a bomb blast near the vicinity. Ranvijay will walk out with his bag when Vaiju will notice wires set up around the place. She will soon figure out that Ranvijay is in danger and will rush to save him. She will save Ranvijay from a huge bomb blast. The two of them will help each other to a place of safety during which they will have their own close moments.

What will happen next?

