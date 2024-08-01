Maati Se Bandhi Dor Serial Upcoming Twist: Ranvijay runs with Vaiju on his back for a race; gets injured

Maati Se Bandhi Dor the Star Plus television show produced by Sobo Films has seen engaging drama with both Ranvijay (Ankit Gupta) and Vaiju (Rutuja Bagwe) reaching Jumri Patan individually. Vaiju was shocked to find Ranvijay also at the place. They were forced to stay in Vaiju’s nani’s place as a couple. Ranvijay was irked and did not want to continue this unwanted relationship with Vaiju, but kept silent owing to the strike issue of farmers that he needed to get sorted at the place.

The upcoming episode will see a competition between couples happening in Jumri Patan. It will involve the husband carrying his wife on his back and running amidst heavy rain. Ranvijay will carry Vaiju and will run towards the winning pole, but he will lose grip and have a fall. Owing to it, he will hurt his leg badly and will not be able to run after a point. Vaiju will decide to carry Ranvijay on her back and complete the race so that they would win the competition.

Will Vaiju and Ranvijay get close in this process?

