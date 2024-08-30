Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Maati Se Bandhi Dor the Star Plus show produced by Sobo Films will see Ranvijay singing specifically for Vaiju on her birthday. This will leave Jaya with a sour feeling. Read here at IWMBuzz.com.

Maati Se Bandhi Dor the Star Plus television show produced by Sobo Films has seen engaging drama with preparations happening for Vaiju’s (Rutuja Bagwe) birthday celebrations in the Mohitepatil family. As we know, the family refrained from wishing Vaiju wholeheartedly on her birthday, but planned big to enjoy the day and make it special for her. Amidst this, we have seen the growing closeness between Ranvijay (Ankit Gupta) and Vaiju.

The upcoming episode will see Vaiju remembering her mother on her birthday, and weeping her heart out. She will recollect the song that her mother would sing for her, and will miss her. Ranvijay who will notice it, will feel bad. Later, during the birthday party, Ranvijay will specifically sing the same song for Vaiju. While Vaiju will be moved to tears, Jaya will feel upset, as she will see her husband singing for Vaiju. It will be interesting to see how this complex story moves forward. Audiences wait to see Jaya’s reaction to the whole secretive marriage of Ranvijay and Vaiju.

Set against the backdrop of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor depicts the struggles and journey of Vaiju, who works in the fields to earn money and support her family. But destiny has some other plans. Vaiju is family-oriented, hardworking, and visionary, and she aims to uplift her lifestyle and work towards the betterment of the village. The Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor will showcase the emotional turmoil of Vaiju, who struggles through life to help her family, and the alterations that occur in her life after her encounter with Rannvijay. The show has Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bagwe playing the leads.