Maati Se Bandhi Dor Serial Upcoming Twist: Vaiju and Jaya cook a special delicacy for guest; Ranvijay gets angry at Jaya

Maati Se Bandhi Dor the Star Plus television show produced by Sobo Films has seen engaging drama with Ranvijay (Ankit Gupta) and Vaiju (Rutuja Bagwe) hiding their wedding that happened in the village. However, Kaveri has got a hint that Ranvijay was hiding something and was doubtful about it. She was asking Jaya (Reshma Merchant) if she was happy with Ranvijay. Vaiju also understood that her sister was trying to find more to what she knew. We have seen Jaya’s friend Mihika staying at the Mohite Patil house. She is a modern independent girl with her own ideologies.

The upcoming episode will see Vaiju and Jaya joining hands to cook something good for Mihika. Jaya will know that Mihika will prefer healthy food. Vaiju will tell Jaya that she has learnt a lot by seeing YouTube and can attempt one. Both of them join hands and cook the meal. However, when they serve Roti to Mihika, she will mock their food and call it high in calories. She will refuse to have it and will want to starve it out. Vaiju and Jaya will then bring the special dish which Mihika will like.

Vaiju will drop food on Mihika’s leg and sandals and will grow angry. She will scold Vaiju and will ask her to clean her shoes. Vaiju will bend down to clean it up when Ranvijay will stop her. Ranvijay will get angry at Jaya for bringing such a friend who dared to humiliate her sister.

What will happen next?

