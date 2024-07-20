Maati Se Bandhi Dor Serial Upcoming Twist: Vaiju gets inebriated; ruins Jaya’s mehendi

Maati Se Bandhi Dor the Star Plus television show produced by Sobo Films has seen engaging drama with Vaiju (Rutuja Bajwe) getting into trouble every now and then, that required Ranvijay’s (Ankit Gupta) attention. Also, she has been getting into a tiff with Jaykant quite often. She got him sent out of the puja after he came after consuming alcohol.

The upcoming episode will focus on the Mehendi function, in which Vaiju will be asked to put mehendi in Jaya’s (Reshma Merchant) hand. However, Jaykant will be there to ruin things for Vaiju. He will spike Vaiju’s sharbat with alcohol after which Vaiju will lose control of her senses. In this unusual behaviour, Vaiju will somehow manage to put mehendi to Jaya. But soon after the mehendi, when all will be dancing, Vaiju will lose control of herself and will be about to trip and fall. Jaya will hold her sister’s hand, thus ruining her own Mehendi which will also get stuck to Vaiju’s hands.

What will happen next?

Set against the backdrop of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor depicts the struggles and journey of Vaiju, who works in the fields to earn money and support her family. But destiny has some other plans. Vaiju is family-oriented, hardworking, and visionary, and she aims to uplift her lifestyle and work towards the betterment of the village. The Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor will showcase the emotional turmoil of Vaiju, who struggles through life to help her family, and the alterations that occur in her life after her encounter with Rannvijay. The show has Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bajwe playing the leads.