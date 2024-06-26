Maati Se Bandhi Dor Spoiler: Vaiju gets a job; Ranvijay comes to meet her

Maati Se Bandhi Dor the Star Plus television show produced by Sobo Films has seen engaging drama with Vaiju (Rutuja Bajwe) going to her uncle’s village, looking for a change and also some new work. As we know, her land has been sold for Jaya’s treatment and Vaiju has to soon look for a new means of living with work. Kaveri vowed to handle everything in the hospital and asked Vaiju to go and stay in their uncle’s village.

The upcoming episode will see Vaiju going to a tailoring unit for a job. Initially, the person will refuse to give her a job. However, Vaiju’s timely help with the electricity work will impress the owner who will give her a stitching job. Vaiju will put her heart and soul into the new job.

On the other hand, Vasundhara will want to return Vaiju’s chain to Vaiju thinking that it will be of much help for Vaiju during her financial stress. She will ask Ranvijay (Ankit Gupta) to go to the village, meet Vaiju and give her the chain. Ranvijay will come to the village just when torrential rains will be expected. Vaiju will be at her workplace.

Vaiju sold her land for Jaya’s treatment and to handle the bills at the hospital. She chose to go with her uncle to his village, seeking a job.

Will destiny bring Ranvijay and Vaiju together?

Set against the backdrop of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor depicts the struggles and journey of Vaiju, who works in the fields to earn money and support her family. But destiny has some other plans. Vaiju is family-oriented, hardworking, and visionary, and she aims to uplift her lifestyle and work towards the betterment of the village. The Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor will showcase the emotional turmoil of Vaiju, who struggles through life to help her family, and the alterations that occur in her life after her encounter with Rannvijay. The show has Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bajwe playing the leads.