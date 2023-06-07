Main Hoon Aparajita spoiler: Mohini’s goons vandalize Aparajita’s house

Zee TV’s popular show Main Hoon Aparajita produced by Bodhi Tree Multimedia Pvt. Ltd has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Mohini shoots at Aparajita but Akshay gets hurt. Later, the doctor mentions that Akshay has slipped into a coma. The family breaks down but Aparajita decides to stay strong. She decides to run Akshay’s business with her daughters. Later, Mohini is released from jail on bail. The family is asked to vacate the house in 24 hours. Aparajita speaks to her daughters and gives them courage. Mohini continues to manipulate Ashmit.

In the coming episode, Mohini’s goons enter Aparajita’s house. They scare her and start vandalizing the house. Aparajita and her daughters start protesting. However, during the process, Aparajita and her daughter get injured. Aparajita asks Arjun to call the police. However, the goons break his phone too. The fight intensifies and the goon holds Aparajita hostage and places a knife on her neck.

OMG! Will Aparajita’s daughters save her?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Main Hoon Aparajita, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

Also Read: Vote Now: Most Popular Supporting Actress In A Web Series? Anjana Sukhani, Muskkaan Jaferi, Neena Gupta, Ridhi Dogra, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Snehil Dixit Mehra, Sobhita Dhulipala, Wamiqa Gabbi