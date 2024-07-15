Main Hoon Saath Tere Serial Twist: Janvi confesses the truth about Kian, but not to Aryaman; who did she confide with?

Main Hoon Saath Tere the Zee TV television show produced by Full House Media has seen the major twist of Aryaman (Karan Vohra) getting angry at his father’s deceit and getting married to Janvi (Ulka Gupta) by creating a fire and taking saath phere, followed by filling her hairline with sindoor. As we know, Brijbhushan Bundela went to Janvi’s house and offered her a blank cheque which made Arya angry. However, Brij claimed that he tested the love of both Janvi and Arya by doing so and that he has not problems in their marriage. He even announced in front of all the guests present, that he would get his son married in a grand manner.

The upcoming episode will see Janvi being confused even after her marriage. Arya will make arrangements for Janvi’s Gruhpravesh too, which will make Janvi happy. However, she will want to confide about Kian’s identity to Arya. Janvi will look for a good opportunity to do so. She will find Arya in the washroom when she will decide to tell him about it. She will ask him to hear it from inside the washroom so that she can muster courage to tell it. Janvi will tell about Kian being her sister’s son. However, the person inside the washroom will not be Arya, but someone else.

Who did Janvi confide the truth to? Will Janvi be in a problem now?

Viewers of Main Hoon Saath Tere will find themselves rooting for Kian to approve of Aryaman as the perfect partner for his mother Janvi. Despite being deprived of his father’s love all through his childhood, he develops a beautiful bond with young Kian and Janvi. And it will be interesting to see if Kian becomes the catalyst for this love story to unfold. While Janvi and Kian will be played by the talented Ulka Gupta and the adorable Nihan Jain respectively, Aryaman will be played by none other than the television heartthrob- Karan Vohra.