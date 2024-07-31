Main Hoon Saath Tere Serial Upcoming Twist: Anushka joins hands with Pushkar; plans to separate Aryaman-Janvi

Main Hoon Saath Tere the Zee TV television show produced by Full House Media has seen engaging drama with Anushka (Praachi Bohra) trying to come in between Aryaman (Karan Vohra) and Janvi (Ulka Gupta) and create misunderstandings. As we know, their marital life is already disturbed with the development of Arya being the real father of Kian. Now, Anushka wants to add on to it. We wrote about Anushka trying to buy Arya’s attention, thereby putting Janvi down. We wrote about the washroom incident where Anushka will fake getting struck by an electric shock.

The upcoming episode will see Anushka joining hands with her brother Pushkar for a reason. As we know, Pushkar is greedy for money and can do anything to get it. Anushka will tell Pushkar that she will give him a big share in the Bundela property if he helps her to create a misunderstanding between Arya and Janvi, and help Anushka in going near Arya.

Pushkar will like the deal and will give his consent.

What can the deadly duo do?

