Main Hoon Saath Tere Serial Upcoming Twist: Aryaman – Janvi’s wedding muhurat kickstarts; Anushka to enter Bundela house?

Main Hoon Saath Tere the Zee TV television show produced by Full House Media has seen engaging drama with Aryaman (Karan Vohra) and Janvi (Ulka Gupta) all set to wed. There is tension brewing over the mystery of Kian’s real father. Suyash and Ujjwala have got to know that the man who is Kian’s father, is from the Bundela house. Suyash was seen planning a blood test of all present in the Bundela house, to find out the real father of Kian. Ujjwala and Suyash await the test reports. At the same time, the real mother of Kian, Anushka (Praachi Bohra) got back to consciousness after being in coma for a long time. She escapes from the hospital.

The upcoming episode will see the bride and groom coming to the mandap for the wedding muhurat. Ujjwala will anticipate the test results any moment and will have a tough time dealing with the tension. At the same time, Janvi will be worried about the whereabouts of Kian’s real father. Unaware of everything, Aryaman and Kian will have a fun time and will gear up for the wedding.

Anushka will also be seen entering the Bundela house after boarding into the car of Ujjwala after escaping from the hospital.

Will the marriage happen? Will Anushka stop the wedding? What will be the result of the blood test?

