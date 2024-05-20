Main Hoon Saath Tere Spoiler: Arya tries to catch the culprit; but gets exposed before his father

Main Hoon Saath Tere the Zee TV television show produced by Full House Media has seen engaging drama with Raina (Mansi Srivastava) seeing her brother Aryaman (Karan Vohra) working in the restaurant as a staff. She wants to reveal this news to her father in a big way. As we know, for the sangeet happening at the restaurant, Arya volunteers to dance when the lead dancer is not able to dance. We saw Janvi (Ulka Gupta) handling the responsibilities of dressing him up for the dance act.

The upcoming episode will see Arya dancing on stage when he will be shocked to spot his father Brijbhushan Bundela (Ali Hasan) come to the hotel. He will fear being exposed. At the same time, he will also fear the presence of the shooter also in order to kill his father. He will look around and will spot the hooded person. He will run after him and will try to nab him. Both of them will get into a fight, at the end of which the man will run away, leaving Arya exposed in front of his father. Brij on seeing his son dressed as a staff, will go to slap him, but will hold on to his emotions.

Main Hoon Saath Tere Ep 21 19th May Written Episode Update

Aryaman listened to the conversation at the restaurant and accepted to dance. Janvi took care of his dressing up and readied him for the act.

What will happen next?

Viewers of Main Hoon Saath Tere will find themselves rooting for Kian to approve of Aryaman as the perfect partner for his mother Janvi. Despite being deprived of his father’s love all through his childhood, he develops a beautiful bond with young Kian and Janvi. And it will be interesting to see if Kian becomes the catalyst for this love story to unfold. While Janvi and Kian will be played by the talented Ulka Gupta and the adorable Nihan Jain respectively, Aryaman will be played by none other than the television heartthrob- Karan Vohra.