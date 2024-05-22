Main Hoon Saath Tere Spoiler: Aryaman fakes his love for Janvi; is on a mission

Main Hoon Saat Tere the Zee TV television show produced by Full House Media has seen engaging drama with Arya (Karan Vohra) missing to nab the shooter by a whisker. As we know, he performed the Duruchi dance at the hotel’s ceremony where the shooter had come to attack his father Brijnhushan Bundela once again. In his attempt to nab the person, Arya ended up showing himself before his father. This made his father embarrassed again.

The upcoming episode will see Arya talking to his father and seeking some time from him. However, his father will ask Arya to write the money that he wants from him. Arya will be shattered but will not allow his sorrow to affect his mind. He will further concentrate on finding the person responsible for attacking his father.

To do so, he will want Janvi (Ulka Gupta) to open up. He firmly believes that Janvi has a hand in the attack, courtesy of the bill that he has gotten from her file. In order to get closer to Janvi, he will decide to fake being in love with her. He will make his advances towards Janvi where he will present her with flowers.

Main Hoon Saath Tere Ep 23 21st May Written Episode Update

Janvi believed that she was given the termination letter from Brijbhushan and pleaded before him to save her job. However, when Brij asked her to open and read the letter, she realized that she had got an appreciation letter from her boss.

What will happen next?

Viewers of Main Hoon Saath Tere will find themselves rooting for Kian to approve of Aryaman as the perfect partner for his mother Janvi. Despite being deprived of his father’s love all through his childhood, he develops a beautiful bond with young Kian and Janvi. And it will be interesting to see if Kian becomes the catalyst for this love story to unfold. While Janvi and Kian will be played by the talented Ulka Gupta and the adorable Nihan Jain respectively, Aryaman will be played by none other than the television heartthrob- Karan Vohra.