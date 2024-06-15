Main Hoon Saath Tere Spoiler: Janvi gets kidnapped by Sadhu; Aryaman searches for her

Main Hoon Saath Tere the Zee TV television show produced by Full House Media has been high on emotional drama with Aryaman (Karan Vohra) succeeding in winning the Father’s Day Contest at school along with Kian. As we know, Arya had asked for one small opportunity to prove Kian’s worth and participated in the contest along with Kian. They won past all the rounds and moved to the final round where Raina tried to cheat so that Arya would lose. However, Arya won the final and this led to Kian and Arya taking the trophy. Arya requested his father to grant Kian the permission to her back to the Bundela School and also give back Janvi (Ulka Gupta) her job. Brijbhushan did that and this made Janvi happy.

The upcoming episode will see Arya being guilty of hiding his reality from Janvi. He will finally decide to tell Janvi about it, and will also reveal to her that he is the son of Brijbhushan Bundela. But at the same time, Sadhu will make his appearance and will kidnap Janvi. Arya will look back to see Janvi not present there, and will wonder where she went.

Main Hoon Saath Tere Ep 47 14th June Written Episode Update

Arya won the Father’s Day contest for Kian. Brijbhushan kept up his word and granted permission for Kian to rejoin the school. He also kept Janvi for work as his personal assistant.

Will Arya be able to realize that Janvi has been kidnapped?

