Main Hoon Saath Tere Spoiler: Kian gets saved by Aryaman; calls him ‘Papa’

Main Hoon Saath Tere the newly launched Zee TV television show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media has seen engaging drama with Kian (Nihan Jain) eagerly looking forward to his father arriving in their lives. He believes that his father would come for his cricket selection to cheer him up. When his mother Janvi (Ulka Gupta) comes up as the Superhero instead of his father, Kian gets disappointed. Even though his mother kept her word and got him new pair of gloves and pads for his match, Kian remained sad with his father not coming.

The upcoming episode will see Kian walking out of the school in despair. Janvi will be shocked not to see her son in the campus. She will run around, looking for him, when Kian will walk on the busy streets. He will be about to be run down by a car when Aryaman (Karan Vohra) will save him. Seeing him, Kian will immediately address him as his Papa. Aryaman will be shocked to see the child call him Papa. Arya will nurse Kian’s wound, tie it with his kerchief and will tell him that he is not his Papa.

Main Hoon Saath Tere Ep 1 29th April Written Episode Update

Aryaman returned to Gwalior and was welcomed by his sister Ujwala. Aryaman wanted to meet his father eagerly. On the other hand, the show introduced the mother and son, Janvi and Kian. Kian longed for his father, and wanted his father to always love and support his mother, who is an all-rounder.

What will happen next?

Viewers of Main Hoon Saath Tere will find themselves rooting for Kian to approve of Aryaman as the perfect partner for his mother Janvi. Despite being deprived of his father’s love all through his childhood, he develops a beautiful bond with young Kian and Janvi. And it will be interesting to see if Kian becomes the catalyst for this love story to unfold. While Janvi and Kian will be played by the talented Ulka Gupta and the adorable Nihan Jain respectively, Aryaman will be played by none other than the television heartthrob- Karan Vohra.