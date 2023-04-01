Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, the family walks the ramp in Maitree’s fashion show. Vasundhara calls it a flop show, but Maitree gives her a befitting reply and everyone agrees.

On the other hand, Ashish asks Maitree to make an office in his house. However, Sona gets upset. Later, Kusum gives a suggestion. Ashish and Maitree try a trick, and Sona allows Maitree to set up an office in the house. In exchange, Sona seeks a promise from Maitree. Later, the family gives a surprise to Maitree by decorating her office space.

Now, in the coming episode, Maitree and Ashish go to meet Nandini on Ashish and Nandini’s wedding anniversary. They decide to take Nandini to Tiwari house as the family plans a special surprise for her. Soon, Ashish and Maitree sneak out of the house in Vasundhara’s absence and take her to Tiwari house. Kusum, and Sona welcome their daughter-in-law.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Vasundhara learn about the same?

