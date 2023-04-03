Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Ashish asks Maitree to make an office in his house. However, Sona gets upset but the latter allows Maitree to set up an office in the house. In exchange, Sona seeks a promise from Maitree.

Maitree and Ashish go to meet Nandini on Ashish and Nandini’s wedding anniversary. They decide to take Nandini to Tiwari house as the family plans a special surprise for her. Soon, Ashish and Maitree sneak out of the house in Vasundhara’s absence and take her to Tiwari house. Kusum, and Sona welcome their daughter-in-law.

Now, in the coming episode, Maitree prepares a special dance for Nandini. Soon, the latter starts moving her finger which impresses the entire family. They ask her to hold the baby and Nandini tries the same. However, Vasundhara comes to their house and gets angry at Ashish for kidnapping Nandini. She forcefully takes her home but Nandini speaks up and reveals she wants to stay with the Tiwaris. The Tiwari family gets happy as Nandini comes out of coma.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Vasundhara let Nandini stay at Tiwari house?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.