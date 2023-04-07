Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, in the US post six years, Nandini celebrates Nandish’s birthday alone and wishes to come to India. At Nandini’s insistence, Vasundhara agrees to come to India.

On the other hand, Nandish calls Maitree his mother. The people at Nandish’s birthday party gossip about Maitree. Ashish answers when his and Maitree’s relationship is questioned at the party. They both pacify Nandish, who never wants Nandini to return.

Now, in the coming episode, Sona asks Maitree to leave the house so they can take care of Nandish. However, the latter overhears the conversation and locks himself in a room. The family members bring out Nandish and he asks Sona to promise that he will never let Maitree go out of the house. Sona makes a promise. Soon, Nandini enters the house and Maitree and Ashish get elated to see her. Maitree takes Nandini to meet her son Nandish.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Nandish accept Nandini as his mother?

