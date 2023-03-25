Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, the judge assigns Nandish’s responsibility to Maitree, who decides to stay at Ashish’s house. Maitree’s decision upsets Vasundhara and Ashish.

On the other hand, Sona gets angry as Maitree comes home with Nandish. Hence, Sona asks Maitree to stay in the house as Saransh’s widow but Maitree refuses to do so. Later, Maitree decides to take a loan and help her family. However, the bank manager refuses to give Maitree a loan.

Now, in the coming episode, Vasundhara meets Sona and proposes she teams up with her against Maitree. However, Sona refuses to do so. Sona mentions that she won’t team up with her as she loves her son Ashish and grandchild Nandish. She instead insults Vasundhara and leaves.

OMG! What will happen next? What will be Vasundhara’s next plan?

