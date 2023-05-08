ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Maitree Spoiler: Harsh to come in as Maitree's saviour

Maitree the Zee TV show will see Harsh coming in as Maitree's saviour when she is in trouble. What is the trouble that Maitree faces? You can get your answers here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
08 May,2023 11:30:21
Maitree the Zee TV show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen shocking twists in the form of Maitree’s (Shrenu Parikh) downfall. As we know, Nandini (Bhaveeka Chaudhary) has utilized all the opportunities she got to ruin Maitree’s life. She not only threw her out of her house, but also defamed Maitree at her workplace. We wrote about the client making cheap statements about Maitree on seeing pictures of her and Ashish. Maitree was thrown out of the office, while Nandini rejoiced Maitree’s bad state.

Now the coming episode will see the dashing entry of Harsh (Samarth Jurel). We at IWMBuzz.com have reported about him playing a flamboyant character who will be the new man in Maitree’s life.

In the coming episodes, Maitree will be seen standing beside a cliff, thinking about her downfalls in life and her future. She will be into her thought process when the plot will introduce Harsh. It will appear to Harsh that this girl is trying to commit suicide. Hence he will run to her and drag her from the cliffside. The two of them will roll down upon each other.

How will Maitree tackle this new phase?

Maitree the Zee TV show produced by Sunshine Productions, is about friendship and how two thick friends Maitree and Nandini’s lives change due to a situational twist in their lives. The show has Namish Taneja, Shrenu Parikh, Bhaveeka Chaudhary playing the leads. The show will now air at the changed slot of 6.30 PM. Also, actor Samarth Jurel has entered the plot.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

