Maitree spoiler: Maitree gets drug dealer Satyam arrested

Satyam and his gang brutally assault Maitree, but her bravery shines through as she manages to whistle for help. The sound alerts the police, who swiftly apprehend Satyam and his crew in Zee TV's show Maitree.

31 Jul,2023 17:45:35
Zee TV’s show Maitree produced by Sunshine Productions has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) has become increasingly concerned about Nandish’s dropping attendance at school. She embarks on a mission to uncover the truth behind his ambiguous behavior. Nandish finds himself entangled in a dangerous situation as he goes to deliver a drug packet. Unbeknownst to him, Maitree follows him and is horrified to witness Nandish handing drugs to a man.

The situation turns sinister as the man points a gun at Nandish, threatening his life. Fueled by courage, Maitree strikes the man with a stone, forcing him to flee. Maitree embraces Nandish, apologizing for not being there for him earlier. However, burdened with guilt, Nandish suddenly disappears, leaving Maitree shocked. Finally, the police find Nandish and bring him home safely.

In the coming episode, Satyam and his gang brutally assault Maitree, but her bravery shines through as she manages to whistle for help. The sound alerts the police, who swiftly apprehend Satyam and his crew. In a surprising twist, Maitree claims that they unwittingly became entangled in her scheme. Maitree slaps Satyam for injuring her son. After the ordeal, Maitree returns home, where Nandish lovingly wraps her injured hand in bandages and praises her for her bravery.

Are you excited to see the drama?

Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. It formerly starred Zaan Khan and Namish Taneja.

