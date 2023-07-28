Maitree spoiler: Maitree probe the mystery behind Nandish's lies

Zee TV’s show Maitree produced by Sunshine Productions has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Maitree has saved her life and emerged from the trunk. Soon, Maitree confronts Nandini regarding her evil act. The family members get shocked. Nandini reveals being jealous of Maitree. While she confesses her crime, police arrest her at their house. Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary) and Saransh (Kunal Karan Kapoor) get jailed for killing Sona and putting Maitree’s life in danger.

The show takes a small leap wherein Maitree gets blessed with a baby girl whom they name Vedika. Later, Harsh gets a call for a meeting, and he heads out. Meanwhile, a Tiger enters Maitree’s house. The latter gets shocked to see the Tiger in the house. The Tiger chases Maitree, but she manages to save her life. Maitree later finds Harsh in trouble, barges into the house to save Harsh, and faces the tiger. The police arrive in time and save them from the tiger.

In the coming episode, Nandish finds himself caught in a dilemma. A group of men has forced him into selling drugs hidden within burgers. This unfortunate circumstance has led Nandish to skip school and resort to telling lies to conceal his secret activities. Meanwhile, Maitree becomes increasingly concerned about Nandish’s dropping attendance at school. She embarks on a mission to uncover the truth behind his ambiguous behavior.

OMG! Will Maitree manage to find out about his activity?

Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. It formerly starred Zaan Khan and Namish Taneja.

