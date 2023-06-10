Maitree spoiler: Nandini and Kamna suspect Ashish’s ties with Maitree

Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, has become renowned for its ability to captivate audiences with its engaging narrative and compelling characters. As seen so far, Maitree tells Harsh that Kamna stole Sona’s necklace, but Harsh doesn’t believe her. Later, Maitree reveals the truth to everyone when forced by Sona. Kamna turns Harsh against Maitree, and this leads to trouble in their marriage. Maitree reveals Kamna’s reality to Ashish, and he promises to help her.

Kamna comes to Maitree with an offer wherein she asks her to join hands with her against Sona. However, Maitree refuses to do so. Maitree also challenges exposing Kamna’s intention in front of her son Harsh. Maitree reveals that Harsh will refuse to stay with her once Kamna’s truth is out. On the other hand, Ashish makes a threatening call to Kamna which shocks her.

In the coming episode, Maitree thinks of ways to expose Kamna in front of her son Harsh. However, she feels guilty about doing it in a hidden way, along with Ashish. But to uncover Kamna’s truth, Maitree goes ahead with the plan. Meanwhile, Kamna reveals the threatening call to Nandini, and she suspects Ashish being involved with Maitree in this plan to expose her.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Maitree manage to expose Kamna? Will Kamna find out the truth about Ashish and Maitree’s plan?

