ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Maitree spoiler: Nandini and Kamna suspect Ashish’s ties with Maitree

Kamna reveals about the threatening call to Nandini and she suspect Ashish being involved with Maitree in this plan to expose her in Zee TV’s show Maitree.

Author: Manisha Suthar
10 Jun,2023 13:13:23
Maitree spoiler: Nandini and Kamna suspect Ashish’s ties with Maitree

Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, has become renowned for its ability to captivate audiences with its engaging narrative and compelling characters. As seen so far, Maitree tells Harsh that Kamna stole Sona’s necklace, but Harsh doesn’t believe her. Later, Maitree reveals the truth to everyone when forced by Sona. Kamna turns Harsh against Maitree, and this leads to trouble in their marriage. Maitree reveals Kamna’s reality to Ashish, and he promises to help her.

Kamna comes to Maitree with an offer wherein she asks her to join hands with her against Sona. However, Maitree refuses to do so. Maitree also challenges exposing Kamna’s intention in front of her son Harsh. Maitree reveals that Harsh will refuse to stay with her once Kamna’s truth is out. On the other hand, Ashish makes a threatening call to Kamna which shocks her.

In the coming episode, Maitree thinks of ways to expose Kamna in front of her son Harsh. However, she feels guilty about doing it in a hidden way, along with Ashish. But to uncover Kamna’s truth, Maitree goes ahead with the plan. Meanwhile, Kamna reveals the threatening call to Nandini, and she suspects Ashish being involved with Maitree in this plan to expose her.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Maitree manage to expose Kamna? Will Kamna find out the truth about Ashish and Maitree’s plan?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates on your favourite shows.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Shahana rescues Ranbir from the cupboard
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Shahana rescues Ranbir from the cupboard
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush discovers shocking secret in Vikrant’s phone  
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush discovers shocking secret in Vikrant’s phone  
Meet spoiler: Shagun and Mahinder plot revenge against Meet
Meet spoiler: Shagun and Mahinder plot revenge against Meet
Maitree spoiler: Maitree refuses to join hands with Kamna
Maitree spoiler: Maitree refuses to join hands with Kamna
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant’s secret girlfriend to attend his engagement
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant’s secret girlfriend to attend his engagement
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal fails in her culinary skills
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal fails in her culinary skills
Latest Stories
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti takes control, alters Shivendra's responsibilities
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti takes control, alters Shivendra's responsibilities
Pandya Store Spoiler: Shweta signs divorce papers; frees Krish
Pandya Store Spoiler: Shweta signs divorce papers; frees Krish
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya to opt for contract marriage
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya to opt for contract marriage
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu takes a clear stand on his role in Kairav-Muskan wedding
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu takes a clear stand on his role in Kairav-Muskan wedding
It is not about getting typecast; the role should have something to offer: Madirakshi Mundle
It is not about getting typecast; the role should have something to offer: Madirakshi Mundle
Get the inside scoop on Surili aka Tina Datta’s wedding lehenga from Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum
Get the inside scoop on Surili aka Tina Datta’s wedding lehenga from Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum
Read Latest News