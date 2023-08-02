Maitree spoiler: Nandini returns to Tiwari house

Zee TV’s show Maitree produced by Sunshine Productions has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Satyam and his gang brutally assault Maitree, but her bravery shines through as she manages to whistle for help. The sound alerts the police, who swiftly apprehend Satyam and his crew. In a surprising twist, Maitree claims that they unwittingly became entangled in her scheme. Maitree slaps Satyam for injuring her son. After the ordeal, Maitree returns home, where Nandish lovingly wraps her injured hand in bandages and praises her for her bravery.

In the coming episode, Satyam runs away from police custody and comes to Tiwari Sadan to seek revenge on Maitree. However, the entire family team up and defeat Satyam’s plan. They trap Satyam and hand him over to the police. The next morning, Nandini comes to the doorstep, and Harsh gets shocked to see her. Harsh questions her arrival, but soon, Maitree reveals to Harsh that she has called Nandini.

Why has Maitree called Nandini? Will Nandini stay with Tiwari family?

Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. It formerly starred Zaan Khan and Namish Taneja.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates on your favourite shows.

Also Read: My wife and kids couldn’t believe…: Ayushmann Khurrana shares family’s reaction on his female avatar Pooja in Dream Girl 2