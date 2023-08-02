ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Maitree spoiler: Nandini returns to Tiwari house

Nandini comes to the doorstep, and Harsh gets shocked to see her. Harsh questions her arrival, but soon, Maitree reveals to Harsh that she has called Nandini in Zee TV's show Maitree.

Author: Manisha Suthar
02 Aug,2023 18:09:57
Maitree spoiler: Nandini returns to Tiwari house 840077

Zee TV’s show Maitree produced by Sunshine Productions has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Satyam and his gang brutally assault Maitree, but her bravery shines through as she manages to whistle for help. The sound alerts the police, who swiftly apprehend Satyam and his crew. In a surprising twist, Maitree claims that they unwittingly became entangled in her scheme. Maitree slaps Satyam for injuring her son. After the ordeal, Maitree returns home, where Nandish lovingly wraps her injured hand in bandages and praises her for her bravery.

In the coming episode, Satyam runs away from police custody and comes to Tiwari Sadan to seek revenge on Maitree. However, the entire family team up and defeat Satyam’s plan. They trap Satyam and hand him over to the police. The next morning, Nandini comes to the doorstep, and Harsh gets shocked to see her. Harsh questions her arrival, but soon, Maitree reveals to Harsh that she has called Nandini.

Why has Maitree called Nandini? Will Nandini stay with Tiwari family?

Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. It formerly starred Zaan Khan and Namish Taneja.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates on your favourite shows.

Also Read: My wife and kids couldn’t believe…: Ayushmann Khurrana shares family’s reaction on his female avatar Pooja in Dream Girl 2

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Related Post
Kaynaat is back in Rabb Se Hai Dua, says Saarvi Omana after her forced break owing to dengue 839939
Kaynaat is back in Rabb Se Hai Dua, says Saarvie Omana after her forced break owing to dengue
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal saves Haider from Ruhaan's bullet 839909
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal saves Haider from Ruhaan’s bullet
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan proposes the idea of wedding to Damini 839899
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan proposes the idea of wedding to Damini
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Pishimaa lays down rules for Neerja 839861
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Pishimaa lays down rules for Neerja
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi lashes out at Kavya for doubting on Shaurya 839886
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi lashes out at Kavya for doubting on Shaurya
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush’s plan to stop the wedding backfires 839853
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush’s plan to stop the wedding backfires
Latest Stories
Priyanka Chopra With Daughter Malti Marie 'Look For Super Moon' On London Streets 839963
Priyanka Chopra With Daughter Malti Marie ‘Look For Super Moon’ On London Streets
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot’s friend comes to her rescue 840074
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot’s friend comes to her rescue
Multi-starrer 'Non Stop Dhamaal' Release On This Date; Check Details 840026
Multi-starrer ‘Non Stop Dhamaal’ Release On This Date; Check Details
'Kushi' Director Shiva Nirvana - The man behind the most adorable pairing of Vijay and Samantha celebrates his birthday! Vijay Deverakonda pens down an adorable wish! 840057
‘Kushi’ Director Shiva Nirvana – The man behind the most adorable pairing of Vijay and Samantha celebrates his birthday! Vijay Deverakonda pens down an adorable wish!
Mahesh Bhatt's 'weird' meeting with Manisha Rani in Bigg Boss OTT 2 sparks fan reactions; Check here 840053
Mahesh Bhatt’s ‘weird’ meeting with Manisha Rani in Bigg Boss OTT 2 sparks fan reactions; Check here
Will Ruhaan kill Haider in the upcoming episodes of Rabb Se Hai Dua? 839986
Will Ruhaan kill Haider in the upcoming episodes of Rabb Se Hai Dua?
Read Latest News