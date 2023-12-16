Man AtiSundar Episode 146 Spoiler: Radhika Gets Kidnapped, Divyaam Worries

In Dangal TV’s popular show Mann AtiSundar, users are witnessing intense drama. Now, the viewers will see Kali decides to kidnap Radhika to tie the knot with Divyaam. After trying hard, Kali finally succeeds in her plan and gets Radhika Kidnapped. In contrast, all the family members get busy searching for Radhika throughout the house, and Radhika cannot be seen anywhere.

Kali communicates with the kidnappers in front of Radhika, but she can’t see due to the band on her eyes. On the other hand, Divyaam stands behind Kali while she looks at her video call, but due to low battery, the call gets disconnected, and Divyaam leaves the place without knowing Kali’s truth.

Later, Divyaam decides to search for Radhika everywhere he can. He begins his search for Radhika in the market along with Golu, but he can’t find her. In contrast, Sujatha and Kavita are happy that Radhika is gone from the house. However, Aunty comes into the scene and destroys their momentary happiness as she distributes household work between the two. On the other hand, Radhika tries to run away from the trap of kidnappers, but she fails every time.

