Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar Upcoming Twist: Kartik keeps Lakshmi safe; join hands to plot against Jia

Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) being helpless and could not do much when Lakshmi (Sanika Amit) was getting arrested. As we know, Kartik has got his memory back but has revealed it only to Lakshmi and not to anyone else. This was done to play with Jia (Priyanka Purohit), and eventually trap her. But Jia got to know of Radha being Lakshmi and got Lakshmi arrested for a planned killing of Radha. Jia made it possible to kill someone else and plant her as Radha. Jia further planned to kill Lakshmi in jail and got her trapped in a gas explosion.

The upcoming episode will see Kartik running in to save Lakshmi during the blast. He will save her and will take her way, while people will assume that Lakshmi is dead. Kartik will keep Lakshmi safe in a cottage and will vow to teach Jia a fitting lesson. Lakshmi and Kartik will work out the next plan against Jia.

What will happen now?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister Lakshmi. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.