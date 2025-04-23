Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar Upcoming Twist: Kartik tricks Jia; Lakshmi traps Jia’s mother

Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment, has seen engaging drama with Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) and Lakshmi (Sanika Amit) joining hands to expose the game plan of Jia (Priyanka Purohit). However, Jia was one up in her game plan, and she kidnapped Kartik. She tortured Gayatri and all the others in the family and put them in trouble. She forced Kartik to marry her, but Kartik was adamant.

The upcoming episode will see Kartik tricking Jia and running out of her captivity. He will, however, not reach out to his family, as he will fear being watched by Jia. Amid this, Lakshmi will plan her own trick to force Jia to give Kartik to them. Lakshmi will kidnap Jia’s mother and will keep her captive. She will force Jia to return Kartik, failing which she will harm her mother. Jia will be worried, as Kartik would have run away from her captivity. However, Lakshmi will not be aware of this, and this will create drama. Jia will want to get her mother back from Lakshmi, without telling her that Kartik has run away.

What will happen next?

