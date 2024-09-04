Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Saumya (Jia Mustafa) playing her cards well and enjoying the constant fights that happen between Adit (Naman Shaw) and Mangal (Deepika Singh). She blamed Mangal for giving Adit’s father the wrong medicine. She also put Mangal into a gas leak situation in the house. To top it all, she fooled Mangal and made her believe that Adit would pick up Akshat from school. Akshat was about to get kidnapped, and Adit grew wild at Mangal for her irresponsible behaviour.

Well, Saumya would have made use of AI to make a call to Mangal and will talk as though it is Adit on the line. She will give the impression to Mangal that Adit will pick Akshat from school.

The upcoming episode will see Adit being angry at Mangal for not going to school to pick Akshat. He will grow wild when Mangal will tell him that she got a call from him that he will do the needful on the day. Adit will deny talking to Mangal on the same topic and will feel that Mangal has lost her marbles. He will call Mangal ‘paagal’ and will also decide to take her to the doctor for medical aid.

