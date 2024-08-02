Mangal Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Adit confronts Kusum; refers Saumya as his big support

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Adit (Naman Shaw) continuing to face the heat of Lipika who has been blackmailing him. After getting a necklace, and ordering for designer wear, now Lipika wants a set of earrings. While Saumya (Jia Mustafa) and Adit are reeling under this pressure, there is Kusum (Urvashi Upadhyay) who has been keeping a constant vigil over the activities of Adit and Saumya. She saw the message where Saumya asked Adit to meet at the cafe.

The upcoming episode will see a big drama with Saumya waiting in the cafeteria for Adit. However, Kusum will turn up there and will start to search Saumya’s bag. Saumya will be embarrassed as people will notice this commotion between them. Saumya will later, have a fight with Adit.

Adit will come home and confront his mother, giving yet another false reason for buying the earrings. He will also tell his mother that Mangal is incapable of many things, and it is Saumya who stands by him always as his support system.

How will Kusum react to this? Will she believe her son?

