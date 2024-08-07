Mangal Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Adit falls unconscious; injured Mangal takes care of him

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) confined to her wheelchair after suffering an injury on her leg. She has been advised two weeks of rest, which means that the family is troubled with Mangal not taking care of her homely responsibilities. Adit’s (Naman Shaw) mother Kusum has been cooking and running all the errands, but Adit does not like his mother’s cooked food. He is cross at Mangal and scolds her for not taking care of herself, and putting the family under so much of tension.

The upcoming episode will see Adit yelling at Mangal when he will fall unconscious. He will have a drop in his BP owing to hunger and fatigue. Mangal will not know what to do, and there will be nobody at home. Ishaana will be engrossed in her dance and will not hear the commotion in the room. Mangal will be forced to move out of her wheelchair. She will crawl near Adit to help him out and will finally revive him and get him back to consciousness. Adit and Mangal will need medical help as Mangal’s wound will again be bleeding.

What will happen now?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.