Mangal Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Adit traps Mangal with a theft charge; Mangal turns tables with her smart move

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the wedding of Saumya (Jia Mustafa) and Manan (Khushwant Walia) being finalized to happen after two days. This news has been worrisome for Adit and Saumya and they thought about creating a situation to postpone the wedding. Adit took Mangal (Deepika Singh) for jewellery shopping where he planned big. He decided to trap Mangal in a theft charge at the jewellery shop. He took an earring from a customer which was on the table and deliberately put it into Mangal’s bag. When the lady protested, the shop people searched for the earring in every person’s bag and found it in Mangal’s bag.

The upcoming episode will see a ruckus being created in the shop where Adit will deliberately protect his wife and will insist on calling the police. His intention will be to put Mangal in jail and move the focus of the family from the wedding. While Mangal will claim that she has not done anything and has no reason to be worried about the police coming, Mangal will also talk about checking the CCTV camera. This will shock Adit. Mangal’s presence of mind about checking the CCTV camera will irk Adit. Adit will be worried about getting caught as he was the one who put the jewel in his wife’s bag.

Adit will immediately change gears and will try to evade the situation of the matter escalating.

How will Adit protect Mangal now and get back home?

