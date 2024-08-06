Mangal Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Kartik finds out about his mother’s condition; gets angry at Lakshmi

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama during the Sawan Puja wherein Mangal had the accident owing to the swing being cut deliberately by Saumya (Jia Mustafa). Mangal sustained injuries on her leg which forced her to stay in a wheel chair for two weeks. Amidst this, Lakshmi (Sanika Gaikwad) tried to find out how the swing rope was cut in between.

The upcoming drama will see Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) questioning his mother Gayatri over her condition to Lakshmi that she will not go to Mangal’s house. Kartik will explain to his mother that when she is very close to her sister and discusses every single matter of her house with her sister, she should allow Lakshmi too to be as close to her sister Mangal. Kartik will tell his mother to permit Lakshmi to meet Mangal whenever she wants and be part of their festivities.

But later, Kartik will show his anger on Lakshmi for hiding this big fact from him. He will question her about her silence and not telling him about his mother’s condition. Lakshmi will try to explain her position to Kartik that as a daughter-in-law, she could not refuse it when Gayatri ordered her not to meet Mangal. Gayatri who will be standing outside the room, will overhear this and will feel that Lakshmi is brainwashing her son against her.

