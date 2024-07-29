Mangal Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Kartik worried about Lakshmi’s health; gets her medical checkup done

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Lakshmi (Sanika Gaikwad) forced to stay at home and not attend the Puja happening at Mangal’s (Deepika Singh) house. As we know, Gayatri believes that Lakshmi is interfering too much into Adit and Mangal’s lives. She did not like the fact that Lakshmi instigated Mangal to yell at her son Kartik. Hence she ordered Lakshmi to stay at home citing stomach pain, and not attend Mangal’s puja.

The upcoming episode will see Kartik being anxious about Lakshmi’s health and will summon a doctor to check on her. Lakshmi and Gayatri will not know what to do. The doctor will tell them that she has a stomach infection and will prescribe medicines. Lakshmi will have no option but to pretend to take the medicines. However, when nobody will be around, she will throw the medicines.

Kartik will be concerned over Lakshmi’s health and will make sure that he will give her the medicines. Lakshmi will not know what to do as she will be restricted to the bed.

Will Kartik find out about Lakshmi’s lie?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.