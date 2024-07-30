Mangal Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Kusum in a dilemma; comes to the conclusion that Adit is close with Saumya

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Adit (Naman Shaw) fooling his family with his secretive affair with Saumya (Jia Mustafa). As we know, Adit’s worries have doubled with Lipika blackmailing Adit into telling the truth to Mangal (Deepika Singh). We saw how Lipika demanded a diamond necklace as a gift from Adit and the whole drama that happened at the jewellery shop.

The upcoming episode will have drama about the designer dress that Lipika ordered for herself. She gave the address of Adit and asked him to collect it and deliver it to her. However, Mangal opened the parcel and Adit managed the problem by accepting to return the wrong parcel.

However, the upcoming episode will see Kusum (Urvashi Upadhyay) having a doubt about the reason why the dress was delivered to her home. She will doubt Adit and Saumya’s indulgence in this. To find out the truth, Kusum will go to Adit’s office to spy on him. However, she will spot Saumya wearing the same dress, and will be shocked. She will return from office after seeing the shocking scenario. She will assume in the mind that Adit is too close to Saumya. She will worry about the consequences.

What will happen next?

