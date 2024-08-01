Mangal Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Kusum spies on Adit; searches for proof

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Kusum (Urvashi Upadhyay) doubting the moves of Adit (Naman Shaw) and Saumya (Jia Mustafa). Though she does not have any solid proof of what she is assuming, she has seen enough detailing that has forced her to believe that something is amiss. We saw her seeing Adit’s photo in Saumya’s room. We also saw her seeing the shocking glimpse of Adit massaging Saumya’s foot at her house. If that was not enough, she saw Saumya wearing the designer attire that had come home through the courier service.

The upcoming episode will see Kusum searching for a solid proof against Adit in his room. She will ransack the entire room and pull out the bedspread, things from the cupboard etc. Also, she will read a message from Saumya on Adit’s phone that will say that they will meet at a cafe place where she will get earrings. Kusum’s doubt will intensify and she will decide to go to the cafeteria to witness their meet-up.

What will happen next?

