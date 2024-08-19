Mangal Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Mangal and Lakshmi celebrate Raksha Bandhan; rejoice in the festive ambience

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) being worried over Ishaana’s medical condition. She got a call from the boarding school stating that Ishaana was unwell with allergy and vomiting. Mangal got worried and decided to go to the boarding home to have a look. She took the help of Lakshmi (Sanika Gaikwad) to bring Ishaana back home after seeing a doctor.

We also saw Akshat being upset that his sister was not there at home during the festive occasion of Raksha Bandhan. As a routine, Ishaana used to tie Rakhi to her father Adit and brother Akshat.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal and Lakshmi getting into a festive ambience during Raksha Bandhan. As we know, Lakshmi has cooked a lavish feast for Mangal and her family. We saw her being appreciated by Kartik for her food choices.

The episode to air will see Mangal and Lakshmi wearing a similar pink-coloured lehenga. They will twin on the occasion and will be seen in a happy zone. They will tie Rakhi to each other. They will hug each other and shower love on each other. At the same time, Ishaana will be happy to be at home during the festival. Though Adit will be unhappy that Mangal broke the laws of the boarding school by bringing Ishaana home, he will be seen sitting for Rakhi. Ishaana will tie Rakhi to her father and brother.

Will Adit create an unhappy situation again during Rakhi for Mangal?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.