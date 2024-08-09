Mangal Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Mangal makes a birthday cake for Adit; wants to please Adit

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Adit (Naman Shaw) putting his daughter Ishaana in a boarding school without even consulting his family, especially Mangal (Deepika Singh). Mangal who suffered an accident during the Sawan Puja has been on wheelchair, and her inability to help with the daily chores of the house has been shown. Ishaana’s interest in dance irked Adit and he believed that she was getting distracted from her studies.

Now, the upcoming track will see Adit’s birthday coming. Mangal who is confined to her wheelchair will want to talk to Adit about bringing Ishaana home. In order to make him happy, Mangal will bake a cake for the first time in an oven. Mangal will sit in her wheelchair and handle all the work of baking. Mangal will want to make the day special for Adit and will also plan to talk to him about Ishaana.

Will Mangal succeed in bringing Ishaana home?

