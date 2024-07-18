Mangal Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Mangal returns home; hides the truth from her family

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) suffering a shock when Adit (Naman Shaw) told her about going out of his life. Mangal got injured and was taken by Saumya’s parents. Adit behaved as though he did not know anything about Mangal’s whereabouts. We wrote about Kusum slapping Adit when he told her about leaving her alone in the park after having a big fight with her.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal getting back home for the sake of her kids. Kusum will be shocked to see Mangal in a dire strait, coming home with no slippers and an injured and bleeding leg. Kusum will try her best to ask Mangal about what happened, but Mangal will hide the truth from her.

Mangal will get to know that Adit has not told his mother about what happened between them. Hence, Mangal will also decide to keep quiet.

What will happen when Adit and Mangal come face to face again?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.