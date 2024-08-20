Mangal Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Mangal to dance with her daughter Ishaana?; to be the next highlight

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen the Raksha Bandhan special wherein the sisters Mangal (Deepika Singh) and Lakshmi (Sanika Gaikwad) tied Rakhi to each other. It was a festive ambience which was made more joyous with Ishaana’s return to her house. Ishaana was eager to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with her brother. She was seen tying Rakhi to her father Adit (Naman Shaw) and Akshat. Adit created a big ruckus at home for Mangal bringing back Ishaana.

As we know, Ishaana had a liking to participate in the school dance competition. Mangal went against Mangal and asked Adit to give Ishaana the permission to participate. However, Ishaana had to dance in it with her mother, which she did not want to do. Ishaana chose to dance with Saumya without telling her family. Now, Adit will blame Mangal for instigating Ishaana in her dance so that she too gets to dance on stage.

The upcoming episode will see Adit getting to know about Ishaana’s interest in dancing with Saumya on stage. He will give Saumya the go-ahead to dance with his daughter in the competition. Adit will feel that this will be the right kind of slap that Mangal will need for all her moves against him. At this juncture, we hear of a sequence being shot where Mangal will be standing tall for her daughter’s well-being.

The unit shot for the dance sequence recently, and actress Deepika Singh put the shoot stills from the performance on social media. The video had Mangal dancing with her daughter Ishaana on stage. The sequence, is it is a reality, will be a big win for Mangal as she will allow her daughter to nurture her dance skills, even if it means going against her husband.

Are you all eager to see this dance sequence in Mangal Lakshmi? Will Mangal and Ishaana dance for real? If so, how will Adit react to this dance performance of the mother and daughter Jodi?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.