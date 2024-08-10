Mangal Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Saumya celebrates Adit’s birthday in style; Kusum ruins the celebration

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen Mangal’s (Deepika Singh) struggle to get her daughter Ishaana back from the boarding school, where Adit (Naman Shaw) has put her. As we know, Adit did not even consult his family and wife before making such a big decision for his daughter. Mangal and her family have been tense for Ishaana’s well-being. We also wrote about Adit’s birthday approaching and Mangal trying to make a cake to please him so that she could talk to him about bringing Ishaana back.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal baking the cake successfully. However, there will be no whereabouts of Adit. Kusum (Urvashi Upadhyay) will call Adit who will tell her about being busy. However, Kusum will also hear talks of Saumya (Jia Mustafa) in the background and will understand that they are in a particular cafe to celebrate the birthday of Adit. Kusum who has been suspecting the rapport between Adit and Saumya, will get angry and will want to ruin the day for Saumya. She will hurriedly go along with Akshat and her husband to the same cafe and halt the happy ambience of Adit and Saumya. Kusum will not only question Adit about celebrating his birthday without family, but will also get angry at Adit.

How will Saumya manage the situation?

