Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors show produced by Panorama Entertainment will see Saumya getting exposed, which will leave Adit and family accusing and questioning her. Read this track information here.

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Saumya (Jia Mustafa) creating the gas leak situation in Adit’s (Naman Shaw) house where Mangal (Deepika Singh) had a great escape before the kitchen caught fire. Though Mangal was brave enough to evade further damage by quickly ousting the spreading fire, she was questioned by the family for leaving the stove unattended with her carelessness. Since she was hurt, the family wondered who would cook for the day. Adit thought it to be a good opportunity for Saumya to prove her stance in the house. So he proposed that Saumya could cook. Saumya accepted to cook too with a plan in mind.

The upcoming episode will see Saumya ordering food stealthily from outside, and pretending as though she cooked the meal at home. However, after eating it, Ishaana will develop acute stomach pain owing to an allergic reaction. This will put all in a spot of bother and will they will wonder how it happened when Ishaana did not eat out. Saumya will be scared when Mangal will spot the hotel bill and will question Saumya. Kusum and Adit will also know that Saumya ordered food from outside and will get angry at her.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.