Mangal Lakshmi Spoiler: Mangal gets angry at Lakshmi

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Adit (Naman Shaw) turning the tables completely when Lakshmi (Sanika Gaikwad) created a ruckus at home after seeing Adit and Saumya close. As we know, Lakshmi came and told Mangal (Deepika Singh) and Adit’s parents about Adit gifting a costly necklace to Saumya. Adit’s mother was shocked and called Adit home from the office. Adit was questioned, to which initially Adit played a game of accepting that Saumya was his girlfriend. Later, he said this is what Lakshmi made him say with her behaviour. Adit later, clarified that he had got a necklace for his mother, and that his only mistake was that he chose Saumya’s necklace design and asked her to get one for him too.

Adit’s parents and even Mangal believed that Adit was innocent. Kusum taunted Mangal for her sister’s interference in their family matters.

The coming episode will see Mangal getting angry at Lakshmi for the first time. Mangal will scold Lakshmi for creating such a big ruckus at home. She will tell Lakshmi that because of her act, her mother-in-law has also gotten angry with her. Mangal will blame Lakshmi for her family’s sorrow and will tell her that she made a mistake by talking about irrelevant and baseless things.

Mangal Lakshmi Ep 38 4th April Written Episode Update

Lakshmi’s truth was disproved as Adit placed his story very firmly. Adit’s mother got angry at Mangal for believing her sister’s words.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.