Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Adit and Mangal get ready for an official trip to Sri Lanka; Adit asks Mangal to refuse the offer

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama wherein Saumya (Jia Mustafa) has time and again ruined Mangal’s (Deepika Singh) life. We saw her pushing Mangal into the cold storage room and bolting her up. Mangal was about to lose her life, but fought bravely to come out of the tough situation. We saw Mangal telling Kusum about Saumy not being pregnant. Mangal was adamant in telling this to Adit (Naman Shaw), who blindly believed in Saumya. However, we wrote about Adit burning with anger, as Saumya had already played the counter idea of having a miscarriage. With this, Saumya managed to win Adit’s sympathy and love while Adit yelled at Mangal for her meanmindedness.

The upcoming episode will see the office giving a valuable opportunity to Mangal to travel with the team for an official trip to Sri Lanka. Mangal will be worried over the possibility of going to Sri Lanka with Adit. On the other hand, Kusum will encourage her and tell Mangal that she has bagged the opportunity due to her hard work in the office. However, Adit will be angry that Mangal took the place of Saumya who was worthy of all the credit. Adit will order Mangal to refuse the offer so that Saumya will bag it. He will ask Mangal to come up with some excuse of not going with the team. Meanwhile, Adit will want to include Saumya’s name in the list.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.