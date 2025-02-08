Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Adit and Mangal get to know a bitter truth; Will Saumya get caught?

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Neela Film Productions has seen engaging drama with Adit (Naman Shaw) meeting with a shocking accident. The fact was that Saumya (Jia Mustafa) planned the accident in order to end Mangal’s (Deepika Singh) life, thinking she would get into the cab. However, it was Adit who took the cab and met with the accident. The result was that Adit got injured in his leg which made his legs non-functional. Adit came home to a warm welcome given by the kids. However, he was distraught at his inability to walk. However, the saving grace of the day was that Adit’s boss wanted to come home to meet him along with his team. Adit was happy as he expected the boss to make his promotion official.

However, that was not to be, as the boss told Adit that he would not give him the position of GM, as Adit needed rest. Adit grew wild and humiliated the boss. He also claimed to leave his job and sent the team out of the house.

The upcoming episode will see the police team visiting Adit’s house. They will make the big revelation of someone having tampered with the brakes in the cab that Adit travelled in. They will tell Adit that there was someone who played a foul game with him and wanted to harm him. Adit and Mangal will be shocked and will wonder who the person is. Saumya, who will listen to this conversation will be shocked.

Will she get caught?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.