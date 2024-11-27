Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Adit dances with Mangal at the party; fakes normalcy before all

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) bagging not only the catering contract in Adit’s office but also getting a job as an accountant in his office. As we know, Mangal corrected a mistake in calculations that happened in the office, which was a saving grace to the team. The boss offered her a job as the accountant in the office. We also wrote about Mangal being invited to the office party. She had ordered a saree through a parcel which was interchanged by Saumya where she kept a white gown in place of it.

Mangal wore the same gown for the party and looked different and mesmerizing. Adit and Saumya remained shocked upon seeing her new look.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal being welcomed at the party by one and all. Adit who was humiliated in office, wanted to make sure that he behaved well with Mangal in the presence of his office colleagues.

Hence, at the party, Adit will be seen dancing along with Mangal. Mangal will be shocked to see this change in behaviour of Adit. On the other hand, Saumya will be shocked to see Adit’s behaviour.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.