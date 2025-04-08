Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Adit eager to meet the investor; Will Adit and Mangal meet?

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the story taking a small leap ahead wherein Mangal (Deepika Singh) has established her culinary capabilities at her business. With the help of Kapil Bhatnagar (Kapil Nirmal), Mangal has a good investor and business partner who respects her work. Mangal longs to meet her family though and misses her kids. We saw Kapil giving Mangal the big responsibility of handling the Investor’s Fair organized by his company. Mangal was reluctant to take the offer, but Kapil’s belief and trust in her motivated her to go to the fair.

Adit (Naman Shaw) decided to go to Jaipur for his mother’s treatment. At the same time, he planned to pitch his business idea at the investor’s fair. Adit went to meet Kapil Bhatnagar and discuss his ideas with him.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal and Adit being at the same venue. Adit will get to know that Kapil has not come, but has sent a lady partner of his at the fair. Adit will wonder whether he should meet the lady or not, when he will realize that he has lost his wallet. Mangal will get Adit’s wallet and will wonder who owns it.

Will Adit and Mangal come face to face?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.