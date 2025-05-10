Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Adit faces molestation charges; Will Mangal help him?

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Saumya (Jia Mustafa) encouraging Adit’s colleague Ananya to trap him in a false case and get him ousted from his job. We wrote about Ananya getting the signatures of Adit on the pretext of work.

The upcoming episode will see Ananya hitting hard on Adit’s image at work. Ananya will complain to Kapil before the entire office about her being mishandled by Adit. She will throw the serious allegations of molestation on Adit. Mangal will feel uneasy about it and will be silent throughout. However, Adit will explain to Kapil that the charges against him are baseless and that he has never indulged in talking to her openly too. Kapil will ask Adit to apologize, to which Adit will refuse as he has not done anything wrong. Kapil will fire him from the job. Adit will want Mangal to fight for him but Mangal will surprisingly, be silent.

How will Adit prove his innocence? Will Mangal help him?

