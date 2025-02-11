Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Adit feels helpless; questions his existence

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Adit (Naman Shaw) being upset over losing his job. Mangal (Deepika Singh) got a big fret of her life when the boss in Adit’s office terminated her catering service, too, owing to Adit’s behaviour. We saw Saumya (Jia Mustafa) being worried about Mangal’s closeness with Adit, as Kusum had instructed that Mangal will take care of Adit’s needs. Saumya appointed a nurse cum caretaker at home for Adit, who actually took advantage of the situation and brought in her stealing gang to rob the house. It was a shocking incident for helpless Adit, who could not save the situation. He saw his parents being tied up and beaten but could not react due to his inability to walk.

The upcoming episode will see an emotional moment wherein Adit will be seen cursing himself and questioning his very own existence. Mangal will try to calm him down, but Adit will burst out weeping at his inability and helplessness. He will tell Mangal that he was simply seeing his parents being beaten and tied up but could not do anything to save them. Adit will call himself a bad father, incapable of handling work and his family. Mangal will try to pacify him, but he will be too depressed.

Also, there will be drama in the house as Kusum will slap Saumya for bringing a stranger inside the house who stole their belongings. However, Adit will side with Saumya, and Saumya will fake her tears.

