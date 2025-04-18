Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Adit gets shocked to see Mangal as his boss; What will happen now?

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) uniting with her son Akshat. It was an emotional moment when Akshat and Mangal met after a long time. Akshat talked about his family not loving him and asked Mangal to take him with her. Mangal felt sad about leaving her kids and repented for her mistake. As we know, Adit had earlier met Kapil Bhatnagar over his business idea. Kapil had not liked Adit’s idea much and had not shown any interest.

The upcoming episode will see Adit coming again to the office in Delhi, to meet Kapil. However, he will meet the boss who will be none other than Mangal. Adit will be shocked to see Mangal handling the business of Kapil. It will be interesting to see how this conversation between Adit and Mangal will go.

What will happen next?

