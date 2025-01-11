Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Adit hugs Mangal; Mangal returns after facing hurdles in the jungle

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Adit (Naman Shaw) and Mangal (Deepika Singh) coming to Sri Lanka for an official trip. At the trip, there were instances where Adit grew possessive of Mangal. They shared the same room and had their moments where they had to help each other. We saw at the party when the foreigner boss flirted with Mangal, Adit grew jealous and scolded him.

However, soon, Adit got angry at Mangal when he was told by Saumya about Mangal’s scheming plans to get back to the house and also take the trip to Sri Lanka without Saumya coming. Adit missed Mangal in the road and moved on, thus leaving her stranded in a foreign location.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal searching her way through the dense forest, only to fall into deeper problems. She will fall into a pit and will have to hold on to a branch and climb her way up. However, Mangal will use ger will power and will reach the destination where Adit will be there.

Meanwhile, the children will scold Adit for leaving their mother alone. This will create a tense ambience for Adit too, who will be worried for Mangal. However, when Mangal will come back, Adit will run to her and hug her. This will be a shocking sight to believe for Mangal.

What will happen next?

