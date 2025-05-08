Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Akshat dons Ganpati getup; Mangal becomes his Parvati

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Saumya ruining the presentation of Mangal by swapping the pen drive with her honeymoon pictures. This brought in a lot of embarrassment for both Mangal and Adit. Adit (Naman Shaw) blamed Mangal (Deepika Singh) for ruining his image, while Mangal proved her innocence by proving that the real pen drive was swapped.

The upcoming episode will see Akshat writing a skit for the Mother’s Day celebration. He will don the role of Ganpati while he will insist Mangal, his mother to become Parvati. Mangal will oblige, but Saumya will also barge in as Akshat’s Parvati. Ultimately, Mangal and Akshat will participate in the skit which they will win. The people assembled will call Adit to the stage and will ask him to pose along with his son and Mangal. It will be interesting to see how life shapes up ahead for Adit and Mangal.

What will happen next?

